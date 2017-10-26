Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Friday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster have made three changes to their team for tomorrow's Pro 14 interprovincial game against Connacht in Galway. Andrew Conway takes the place of Darren...
John Cantillon, Dirtane, Ballyheigue
Kerry County Councillor disputes insurance industry’s claimed use of government flood maps
A Kerry County Councillor has disputed the insurance industry's claimed use of government flood maps. Sinn Féin's Toireasa Ferris says insurance companies have either increased...
Investigations continuing into cause of Killarney fire
Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at Tricel in Killarney yesterday. The fire broke out just after 12 noon in a contained...
HSE Drugs and Alcohol Task Force coordinator says Alcohol Bill is about saving lives
The Alcohol Bill is the most important bill from a public health perspective to ever come before the Oireachtas. That's according to David Lane, Coordinator...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Mens Div 1: St Pauls 68 KCYMS 92 Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls: St Pauls 41 Team Kerry 46 U18 Div 1 Boys: Tralee...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Last evening in The Higher Education League. Kerry College Of Further Education 2-12 Shannon College 0-6 Senior Football League Div 4 IT Tralee (2) 2-14 Shannon...