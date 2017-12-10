John Broderick, Coolnalee, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

