John Brassil & Danny Healy-Rae Beg to Differ Rather Vehemently – October 6th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

The Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, disagrees with Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, when he said there aren’t enough houses in Kerry to provide for people relocating from Dublin. This led to a very animated discussion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR