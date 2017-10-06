John Brassil accuses Danny Healy-Rae of painting Kerry in a negative light

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is accusing constituency colleague, Danny Healy-Rae, of painting Kerry in a negative light.

It follows comments Deputy Healy-Rae made, where he said there aren’t enough houses in Kerry to house people on waiting lists, let alone relocating people from Dublin.

He’d been speaking on the Right to Housing Bill, after the Housing Minister said he was going to take people out of urban areas and house them in rural areas.

Deputy Brassil vehemently disagrees with Danny Healy-Rae’s remarks.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is rejecting John Brassil’s claims that he’s painting Kerry in a bad light.

He says his concerns are around the limited amount of social housing available in the county.

The Independent TD also believes Deputy Brassil is jealous of the Healy-Raes.