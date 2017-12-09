John Bowe, Rathanorig, Rathass, Tralee.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Tuesday next December 12th at 10am.  Cremation will take place immediately afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.  Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee.

