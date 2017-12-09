John Bowe, Rathanorig, Rathass, Tralee.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Tuesday next December 12th at 10am. Cremation will take place immediately afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee.
Council to undertake full review of Ballybunion Beach cleaning
Kerry County Council is to undertake a full review of beach cleaning on Ballybunion Beach. Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton raised a question at the...
National League Outings Today For Kerry Clubs
Both Kerry clubs play today in the Men’s National League. Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are away to Titans at 7.00. Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to IT...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Team Kerry 71 St Brendans BC 68 U16 DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls 45 Tralee Imperials 66 U14 DIV 3...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Football U21 Championship semi-final Bob Stack Memorial Cup Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh @ 2 in Finuge Brosna/Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford/Asdee/Beale
Kerry Athlete In National Action Today
Kerry’s Pat Murphy today competes in the All-Ireland Masters 5000 metres Road Walking Championships. That’s on in Raheny, County Dublin.
