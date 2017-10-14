John Bambury, Bridge Street, Dingle.

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital Welfare Fund.
Latest News
East Kerry Or St.Brendan’s For County Minor Football Honours Today
The 2017 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon. Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue at...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round 2-00 Killarney Celtic v Shannon Town 2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Avenue United ...
Warriors Home Tonight & All Kerry Clash In National League
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host St.Vincents at 8 this evening in the Men’s Superleague. There’s an all Kerry clash in the National League as Scott’s Lakers...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Minor Hurling League Div 1A Crotta O'Neill's V Lixnaw 2:00 North Kerry Football Minor Championship Jotty Holly Memorial Shield Sponsored by O CONNOR Hardware and Farm Supplies,Duagh Division 1...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 44 St Josephs 56 LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes 50 St Josephs 29 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare...
