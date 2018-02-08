John Autie O’Keeffe, Lisheen, Gneeveguilla.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Friday (Feb 9th) from 7pm to 9pm.  Removal at 9pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Enquiries to O’Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.

