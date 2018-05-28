Reposing at the Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark tomorrow Tuesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. John’s Cemetery Tralee at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Two Kerry schools approved under national works schemes
Two Kerry schools have been approved under a national works schemes. Two Mile Community National School, Killarney, has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme...
Julia Daly, Caherpierce, Inch, Annascaul.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine today (Monday May 28th) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Inch. Requiem mass...
Johanna Lovett née Dillane, Árd na Lí, Oakpark & formerly Listellick, Tralee.
Kerry Airport to receive over 1.2 million euro in funding.
Over 1.22 million euro in capital funding has been announced for Kerry Airport. The funding, announced by Kerry Deputy, Brendan Griffin, will be used to...
Tralee Boxing Club Hosts End Of Season Annual Tournament
At the Tralee Boxing Club end of season annual tournament, 10 clubs were represented; from Bantry, Cashenvale, Sliabh lucrha, Sunnyside, Tipperary, Vikings, Urlingford, Corpus-Christi,...
Defeat For Kerry Cricket
Kerry lost to Tipperary, the Kingdom finishing on 139 for 9. Tipperary were on 142 for 7. Today, Kerry host Lords from 1 o’clock.
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Killarney Celtic B 3-1 CSKA Tralee