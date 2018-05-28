Johanna Lovett née Dillane, Árd na Lí, Oakpark & formerly Listellick, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark tomorrow Tuesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Requiem mass will take place in St. John’s Cemetery Tralee at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR