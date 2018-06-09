Johanna ‘Joan’ O’Riordan, London & Gurrane East, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral arriving to St. James’ Church, Killorglin at 7pm tomorrow Sunday.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR