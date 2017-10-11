Johann van Graan Is The Munster Head- Coach

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed the appointment of Springboks forwards coach Johann van Graan as the Reds’ new head-coach on a three-year contract.

The former Blues attack coach will join the province next month, taking over from fellow South African Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus will initially work alongside van Graan, in a bid to ease the transition.

Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald says they’ve found ‘a recognised rugby intellectual’ with ‘a proven track record’.

While van Graan says he’s ‘immensely excited’ and ‘honoured’ to get the job.