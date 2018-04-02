Joe Power, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Cloonnafinneela, Kilflynn

Reposing at McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn

