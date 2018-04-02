Reposing at McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn
Joe Power, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Cloonnafinneela, Kilflynn
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster will be without flanker Tommy O'Donnell for the rest of the season. The Ireland international has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury...
The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is holding its Annual Congress in Killarney
The Irish National Teachers' Organisation is holding its Annual Congress in Killarney. It's the 150th anniversary of the event. Pay, industrial action, working conditions and funding...
Crash on the main Fossa to Killarney road
A two car crash has taken place on the main Fossa to Killarney road. The incident took place at around 9.45 this morning at the...
Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Concludes Today
Killorglin is the start and finish point today for the final stage of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan. Conor Hennerby of team Viner/Caremark/Pactimo not alone won...
Kerry Teams Compete Today In Southern Area Inter Regional Tournaments
The Southern Area Inter Regional Tournament will be held at UL arena today and Kerry are represented in a number of age groups. ...