Joe O Gorman, Ballynoneen, Asdee

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Asdee on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilahinny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Latest News
Referendum will be ‘Very Nasty’ – October 2nd, 2017
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it is wrong that events relating to the referendum regarding the Eighth Amendment have been cancelled by a number of...
Massacre in Las Vegas – October 2nd, 2017
This morning, Jerry spoke to Darren Benjamin who works in McMullan’s Irish pub in Las Vegas after news emerged of the mass shooting at...
Rollicking Ryanair Tune Goes Viral – October 2nd, 2017
A song written by a Killarney man, Eric Goodmanson and sung by Listowel resident, Frances Kennedy who hails from Freemount, has been watched more...
3 Kerry Nominations For Ladies Football All Stars
GAELIC GAMES Kerry have 3 nominations for the 2017 Ladies Football All Stars. Aislinn Desmond (full back), Caroline Kelly (right half back) and Lorraine Scanlon (midfield)...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER The retired Kevin Doyle and the injured Keiren Westwood are the only players trimmed from the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 04th October 2017 Munster Youth Cup 1st Round 7-00 Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch...