Joe O Gorman, Ballynoneen, Asdee

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Asdee on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilahinny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

