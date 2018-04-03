Joe Murphy, Cockleshell Road, The Kerries, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home this evening (Tuesday April 3rd) from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am at St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o Gleasure Funeral Home. House Private please.