Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home this evening (Tuesday April 3rd) from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am at St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o Gleasure Funeral Home. House Private please.
Kerry woman swims Cape Horn in freezing temperatures
A Kerry woman has swam Cape Horn around the tip of South America. Dingle ice-endurance swimmer Nuala Moore completed the swim yesterday, crossing oceans between...
Junior Premier Club Football Championship Sunday Review
Beaufort 2-15 Firies 2-08 In extremely difficult and challenging conditions in Milltown today Beaufort pulled out a fantastic performance to win. Playing into the...
Junior Club Football Championship Sunday Review
Cromane 2-11, Kilgarvan 0-16 Kilgarvan gave Cromane – last year’s county novice champions – a mighty fright in a wet and windy Kilgarvan. The...
Joe Murphy, Cockleshell Road, The Kerries, Tralee.
970 marriages in Kerry in 2017
There were over 970 marriages in Kerry last year. That's according to the Central Statistics Office which has published opposite and same sex marriage statistics. In...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
The first of this season’s CPC.IE Mixed League Finals take place in the Ballyheigue Community Centre tonight, from 8.30 Div 2-Killarney v Moyvane Div 5-Moyvane v...