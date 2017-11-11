Joe McCarthy, Farranlea Park. Model Farm Road, Cork, Crookhaven & late of Killarney

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor from 4pm on Sunday – followed by Rosary at 6pm. Reception prayers at 11:30am on Monday – followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy’s Cross. Burial afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

