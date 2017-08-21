Joe Griffin, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue and London

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee on Tuesday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 10 O Clock. Burial in New Rath Cemetery.

