Joe Griffin, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue and London

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee on Tuesday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 10 O Clock. Burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Manager Expects Improvement From Both Teams In Replay
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects both teams to improve when they replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom and Mayo will meet again...
TD Brendan Griffin Launches The Kerry Way Ultra Run
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, TD, was on hand to lend his support to this years...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland are due to name their team for the Women's World Cup fifth place play off semi final against Australia today. There will be at...
Over 70% of Kerry Leaving Certificate students will progress to third level
Over 70% of Kerry people who sat the Leaving Certificate will progress to third level. That's according to Tralee-based guidance counsellor Billy Ryle who says...
Latest Sports
Kerry Manager Expects Improvement From Both Teams In Replay
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects both teams to improve when they replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom and Mayo will meet again...
TD Brendan Griffin Launches The Kerry Way Ultra Run
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, TD, was on hand to lend his support to this years...