Joe Doyle, Knockeragh, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6:15pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross, Cemetery, Kilcummin. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Killarney Community Hospital.