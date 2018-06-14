Job losses in Liebherr one of worst things to have happened to the company

It’s claimed the loss of jobs in Liebherr is one the worst things to have happened to the company.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd, which is based in Fossa, announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July.

However, a further 128 jobs are under threat in August; this could bring the total number of job losses to 215, according to SIPTU.





SIPTU was informed by Liebherr management of the job cuts on Tuesday of this week.

SIPTU organiser Joe Kelly says it needs to establish that there are no alternatives to the further proposed job losses.

He adds all proposals have to be considered, and this may include pay cuts.

Meanwhile, there has been disappointment expressed by public representatives in the county.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says the differentiation made between contract and permanent positions is irrelevant; jobs are still being lost.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the job cuts are a big blow to the employees, their families and the wider community.

He hopes those affected will find employment elsewhere.

In response, Liebherr have said SIPTU’s statement relates to some temporary contracts, and it says it’s normal practice in the company for decades that number of temporary employees fluctuate, depending on business requirements.

SIPTU has plans to meet the company on June 26th, but hope to meet before then.