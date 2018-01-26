Job Advert: Sports Journalist

Ever wanted to play on an All – Ireland Winning Kerry team?

Radio Kerry is currently recruiting new players to its Sports Team.

Applicants must have a passion for all sports, strong journalistic instincts, excellent presentation skills, an ability to write and report, have social media skills and be good team players.

Previous experience desirable.

Apply in writing enclosing a CV and 5 minute voice demo to [email protected], or to Vacancies, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm Monday February 5th