Joan Weishaar (nee Sheehan), Kansas City Missourie & late of Ballingown, Lisselton.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Mass will take place at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue @ 11am on Monday (Aug 21st), followed by interment of ashes at Gale Cemetery, Lisselton.

