Joan Weishaar (nee Sheehan), Kansas City Missourie & late of Ballingown, Lisselton.

Mass will take place at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue @ 11am on Monday (Aug 21st), followed by interment of ashes at Gale Cemetery, Lisselton.
Latest News
Over €40,000 allocated to Kerry childcare centres
Over €40,000 has been allocated to childcare centres in Kerry. The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone has announced funding of €1.2 million...
Kerry v Mayo Live Score Updates
(function() { var lb24 = document.createElement('script'); lb24.type = 'text/javascript'; lb24.id = '24lbScript'; lb24.async = true; lb24.charset="utf-8"; lb24.src = '//v.24liveblog.com/embed/24.js?id=1405250'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head') || document.getElementsByTagName('body')).appendChild(lb24);})();
Rose of Tralee finalists find out what night they’ll appear on RTE TV Selections
It has been announced what night the Rose of Tralee finalists will appear on the RTE TV Selections. Dáithí Ó Sé will interview 18 Roses...
Kerry Minors Through To All-Ireland Final
Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10 It was an ideal start for Kerry in tough wet conditions in Croke Park. The first score came in the 3rd...
Kerry Representatives Competing In All-Ireland
Mary B Teahan brings us the latest from the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Donegal.
Latest Sports
Kerry v Mayo Live Score Updates
(function() { var lb24 = document.createElement('script'); lb24.type = 'text/javascript'; lb24.id = '24lbScript'; lb24.async = true; lb24.charset="utf-8"; lb24.src = '//v.24liveblog.com/embed/24.js?id=1405250'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head') || document.getElementsByTagName('body')).appendChild(lb24);})();
Kerry Minors Through To All-Ireland Final
Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10 It was an ideal start for Kerry in tough wet conditions in Croke Park. The first score came in the 3rd...
Kerry Representatives Competing In All-Ireland
Mary B Teahan brings us the latest from the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Donegal.