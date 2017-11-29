Joan Scanlon, 5 Mary St., Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly Derragh Cottages, Listowel.

reposing at Healy’s Undertakers, Glin, Co. Limerick tomorrow Thursday (Nov 30th) at 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery, Glin, Co. Limerick.
Kerry heroes honoured at the Irish Water Safety Annual Awards
Two Kerry men are among those being honoured for saving lives at the Irish Water Safety National Annual Awards. Edward and Cathal Moore are being...
Owner of yacht which drifted 2,000 miles may come to Kerry to retrieve it
The rescued owner of a yacht which drifted over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to Fermoyle may come to Kerry to retrieve...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There's a total...
Report finds Kerry mental health unit non-compliant in 15 areas during inspection
A report has found that a Kerry mental health unit was non-compliant in 15 areas during a recent inspection. The Mental Health Commission carried out...
Calls to keep the proposed Tralee-Fenit Greenway project alive
There have been calls to keep the proposed Tralee-Fenit Greenway project alive. Kerry County Council says a screening is due to take place in January...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA The West and East Kerry Senior Football Championship Finals take place next weekend. An Ghaeltacht will play Dingle in the West Kerry Senior Championship Final...
Wednesday Badminton Fixtures / Results
Suit Select Mens League Div 1&2 Castleisland v Listowel in Castleisland Community Centre at 9pm. Suit select ladies league Div 1&2 Killarney v Castleisland...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Womens Division 1 : TK Killarney Cougars 47, St Marys 59 Lee Strand U16 Division 3 Girls : St Pauls 40, TK Killarney...