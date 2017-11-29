Joan Scanlon, 5 Mary St., Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly Derragh Cottages, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Healy’s Undertakers, Glin, Co. Limerick tomorrow Thursday (Nov 30th) at 5pm.  Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery, Glin, Co. Limerick.

