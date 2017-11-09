Joan Prendergast nee Kiely, Gransha Lower, Castlemaine and formerly of Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 3.30 to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.

