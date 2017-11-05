Joan O’Shaughnessy (née O’Connor), Aughacasla, Castlegregory, New York & Park Lane, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence in Park Lane, Tralee, tomorrow Monday from 4pm – 6pm, followed with reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory from 7pm – 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR