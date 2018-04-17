Joan O’Keeffe née O’Connor, Ballymacjordan, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

