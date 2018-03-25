Joan O’Connor (née Lynch), Lower Road, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, on Monday evening (March, 26th) from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (March, 27th) in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.

