Joan O’connell (née Crowley), Station Road, Headford & Rathmore.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Monday evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
