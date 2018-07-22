Joan O’connell (née Crowley), Station Road, Headford & Rathmore.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Monday evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

