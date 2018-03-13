Joan O’Carroll nee Lynch, Kilcolman, Asdee and late of Doon, Ballybunion

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee on Thursday for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

