Joan O Sullivan nee King, Westport Road, Clifden, Co. Galway and late of Killarney and Ballyconry, Lisselton

remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden on Wednesday at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Cremation to take place on Friday at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Madra or The Elm Tree Centre, Clifden. House Private please.

