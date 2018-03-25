Joan O’ Connor née Lynch, Lower Road, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

