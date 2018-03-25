Joan O’ Connor née Lynch, Lower Road, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Kerry Boys and Girlas Team of the Week
With this weeks team of the week heres Padraig Hartnett
Kerry Ladies suffer heavy defeat at Donegal
The Kerry ladies suffered a big loss against Donegal in the Lidl Football league With reaction is manager Graham Shine
Kerry Camogie Team enjoy huge win
The Kerry camogie Team enjoyed a huge win over Tyrone Today here is manager Stephen Goggin
Sunday Afternoon Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats , Rathmore , Not Played; TK Bobcats 19, Rathmore 50, LEESTRAND ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: Rathmore , St...
