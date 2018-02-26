Joan McCarthy, Laharn South, Caherciveen

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Tuesday from 5 to 8pm. Remains will arrive to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Caherciveen Daycare Centre and Palliative Care. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Caherciveen.

