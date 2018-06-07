Joan Mc Carthy née O’Connor, New Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Rathoran, Kilmorna.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale from 6pm this evening followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place at 11am this Friday. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team.