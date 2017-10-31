Joan Marie Spillane, West End, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Oct 31st) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.  Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR