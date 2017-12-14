Joan Lehane Hewitt, ‘San José’, Upper Rock St., Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Dec 15th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.  Removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St Brendan’s Parish Church.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

