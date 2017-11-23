Joan Jones née O’Connor, The Coachman’s, Henry St. & Kilmurry, Kenmare & formerly of Tullig, Killorglin.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare this evening (Thurs Nov 23rd) at 8pm with rosary at 8.45pm and tomorrow Friday at 5pm with removal at 7pm.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Templenoe Cemetery.

