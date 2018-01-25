Joan Jones née Mooney, Clogherbrien, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday (Jan 26th) from 3.45pm to 5.15pm.  Removal at 5.45pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR