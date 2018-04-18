Joan (Hannah) Hayes née Lynch, Kings park, Killarney and late of Derrymaclavode, Clonkeen, Killarney

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonkeen tomorrow Thursday evening at 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

