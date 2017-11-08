reposing at the residence of her daughter Diane Hasett in Caragh Lake, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Nov 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal Friday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Latest News
Joan Hall née O’Sullivan, Ballycleave, Glenbeigh
reposing at the residence of her daughter Diane Hasett in Caragh Lake, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Nov 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal Friday morning...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick appears to be winning his race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play off against Denmark. The Burnley...
Marc O Se An Injury Concern For Munster Semi Final
Marc O Se has emerged as an injury concern ahead of An Ghaeltacht's Munster Intermediate Club Semi Final with Mallow. He has a shoulder injury...
Mary Black – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_07_def.mp3
Border Collie Missing from Caherslee Tralee.
A 10 year old Black border collie with 4 white legs and a white head is missing from the Caherslee Tralee areas since last...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures/Results
Senior Womens Division 1, TK Killarney Cougars 46, Glenbeigh Falcons 41; Senior Womens Division 2 St Bridgets 60, Gneeveguilla 35; Ballybunion Wildcats 46,...