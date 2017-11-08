Joan Hall née O’Sullivan, Ballycleave, Glenbeigh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at the residence of her daughter Diane Hasett in Caragh Lake, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Nov 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm.  Removal Friday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

SHARE
Previous articleLunchtime Sports Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR