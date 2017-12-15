Joan ( Babe ) Kearney ( Nee Flynn ) Castleview Drive Castleisland Co. Kerry , Kearney’s Bar Main St. Castleisland and late of Firies

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland this evening (Fri Dec 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church . Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland . Family flowers only .

