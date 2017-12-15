Joan ( Babe ) Kearney ( Nee Flynn ) Castleview Drive Castleisland Co. Kerry , Kearney’s Bar Main St. Castleisland and late of Firies

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland this evening (Fri Dec 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church . Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland . Family flowers only .
Bus Taking Patients to Belfast for Cataract Operations Leaving Kerry Tomorrow – December 15th,...
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for 6 people from each constituency. Jerry Harrington from Bantry...
Reopening of The Mall in Tralee – December 15th, 2017
An Outside Broadcast of Kerry Today took place in The Mall in Tralee to mark the completion of all the works and redevelopment in...
Call from the Dáil – December 15th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, joins Jerry for the very last Call from the Dáil of 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT_22.mp3
Thousands of people leave Kerry on their daily commute to work or study
Thousands of people leave Kerry on their daily commute to work or study. According to Census 2016 figures released by the Central Statistics Office, 147,707...
Kerry Ladies Football EGM Postponed
Due to a clash with the Central Council meeting taking place on Monday the 18th of December, the EGM convened by Kerry Ladies Football...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Peter O'Mahony is staying with Munster. The Reds' captain has agreed a new three-year contract with the province and the I-R-F-U which will...
Seamus Moynihan Appointed Manager Of Fossa
Kerry football legend Seamus Moynihan is the new manager of Fossa. The East Kerry side were this year relegated from Division 3 of the County...