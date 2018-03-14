Jimmy Roche, The Four Elms Bar, Lyreacrompane.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Thursday from 2pm to 8pm.  Removal on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church Lyreacrompane for Requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.  No Flowers please donations if desired to the Mater Foundation.

