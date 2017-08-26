Jimmy O’Sullivan, Ardcost, Portmagee.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen this (Saturday) evening, from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving there @ 8.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday @ 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.