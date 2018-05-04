Jimmy O Brien, Reacashla, Brosna

reposing at O Donnell’s Funeral Home Friday from 7.30 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Carthages Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Brosna.

