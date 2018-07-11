Jimmy Looney formerly of Calfmount , Headford, Killarney & Utica New York.

Memorial mass for Jimmy Looney will take place this Thursday (July 12th) at 7.30pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff.
