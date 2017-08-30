reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday from 5 to 7pm.Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare
Latest News
Gregory O’Shea, Oak Wood, Rock Road, Killarney & formerly of Dalton’s Avenue, Killarney &...
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Jilles Vermaat, Valley View, Dromatouk, Kenmare and Nieuw Vennep, Holland
A Problem Shared – August 30th, 2017
Val and Tony join Jerry every week for A Problem Shared. This week the queries they deal with include the behaviour of pre-teens and...
46 customers in Castlemaine area without power
46 customers in the Castlemaine area are without power this evening. The ESB's Power Check website reports that a fault occurred around 4 o'clock. The power...
Does Cork LNG Project Spell End for Shannon LNG? – August 30th, 2017
Jerry spoke to the commercial manager of the Port of Cork, Captain Michael McCarthy. There are fears the plans for Cork could scupper the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Anthony Daly is being linked with a return to the Dublin hurling manager's position. It's after the former Clare All-Ireland winning captain resigned from...
Opening Round Fixtures Confirmed For National League Basketball
BASKETBALL Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced ahead of the official season launch on September 13th. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Galway and Waterford are the last 2 standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The sides meet at 3:30pm on Sunday...