Jilles Vermaat, Valley View, Dromatouk, Kenmare and Nieuw Vennep, Holland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday from 5 to 7pm.Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR