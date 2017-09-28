Jerry Sonny Clifford, Kilsarcon, Currow.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday from 7pm to 9pm.  Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

