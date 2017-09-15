Jerry O’Sullivan reports live from scene of London terror incident at Parson’s Green – September 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

At least twenty-two people were injured after an explosion on a London tube train this morning. Many suffered flash-burns while others were injured in the stampede to get out of Parsons Green Station. Police have confirmed that they are treating it as a terror incident and a manhunt is now underway. Radio Kerry’s Jerry O’Sullivan reports from the scene in London.

