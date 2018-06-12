Jerry O’Connor, Ardraw, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (June 13th) from 6pm to 8.15pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Beaufort. Requiem mas son Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Real Madrid have confirmed that current Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui will take over at the Bernabeu after the World Cup. The former Real...
Kerry Featured In Basketball Ireland Annual Awards
There are a number of Kerry winners in the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards. The Men's Division One Player of the Year is Daniel Jokubaitis Keane's...
Farming commentator says Kerry Co-Op AGM could be watershed moment
The future direction of Kerry Co-Op will be among the items discussed by its voting shareholders at its AGM tomorrow. Kerry Co-Op is the largest...
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to be presented with Order of Innisfallen
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to be presented with the Order of Innisfallen during their visit to Kerry on Friday. An...
Remains to be seen if the deal between the US and North Korea will...
It's claimed North Korea remains an unpredictable state. Rory Cheevers, who lives in Cloghane, spent six days in the country on holiday last year and...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Real Madrid have confirmed that current Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui will take over at the Bernabeu after the World Cup. The former Real...
Kerry Featured In Basketball Ireland Annual Awards
There are a number of Kerry winners in the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards. The Men's Division One Player of the Year is Daniel Jokubaitis Keane's...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS The Kerry Primary School Sports Finals, due to take place tomorrow, have been postponed as a matter of safety. This is due to the forecasted...