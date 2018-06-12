Jerry O’Connor, Ardraw, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (June 13th) from 6pm to 8.15pm.  Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Beaufort.  Requiem mas son Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

