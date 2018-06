The late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick at a ceremony this evening.

The Ballylongford native was killed and his partner, retired Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan, was injured during the attempted robbery of a post office van in Adare in 1996.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.





The ceremony honouring both men takes place at the council headquarters in Limerick City at 6pm.