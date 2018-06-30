Jerry Mahony, Dromneavane, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (July, 1st) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to The Arthritis Association of Ireland.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry legend Bryan Sheehan Reflects On Glorious Week For Kerry Football
What a week it’s been for the County. Kerry have won Munster titles at Senior, Junior, Minor and U20 levels. We’ve been speaking with Bryan Sheehan,...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry legend Bryan Sheehan Reflects On Glorious Week For Kerry Football
What a week it’s been for the County. Kerry have won Munster titles at Senior, Junior, Minor and U20 levels. We’ve been speaking with Bryan Sheehan,...