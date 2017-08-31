Jerry Kennelly receives TK Whitaker Award in Belfast

Kerry entrepreneur, Jerry Kennelly, has today been presented with the TK Whitaker Award.

It’s the highest honour bestowed by the Irish Academy of Management – the leading body for academics researching management and business in Ireland.

Previous recipients include Denis Brosnan, the co-founder and former chairman of Kerry Group.

Jerry Kennelly was today presented with the TK Whitaker Award in Belfast by the Irish Academy of Management.

The say they honoured him for “his significant contributions to business and the wider community of current and future entrepreneurs in Ireland and beyond”.

Mr Kennelly is renowned for the sale of his company Stockbyte to Getty Images for $135 million in 2006.

He’s since gone to set up Tweak – an online platform bringing design, photography and copywriting to small businesses.

Chair of the Academy, Prof. Margaret Linehan says Jerry Kennelly’s contribution to Irish life isn’t confined to business; he’s collaborated the Press Photographers Association of Ireland in documenting the work of the charity, GOAL.

Along with his co-founders, Jerry Kennelly set up Endeavour in 2009, a not-for-profit technology accelerator in Kerry, and the 20 participating companies now have a value of in excess of €100 million.

He set up the Young Entrepreneur Programme to develop classroom participation in entrepreneurship in second and third level, and has since set up the Junior Entrepreneur Programme for primary school pupils.