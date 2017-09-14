Jerry & the Jarveys: life on the road in Killarney – September 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

They’re a symbol of Killarney life and there’s no doubt Jarveys bring colour, wit and fun to the tourist town. Summer’s nearly ended but it’s still a busy time and Jerry O’Sullivan got to experience first hand what it’s like to be a Jarvey.

