Jerry ‘Dermot’ O Connor, St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Wednesday at 1 O Clock. No flowers please by request. Donations if desired to The Cork Kerry Link Bus.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR